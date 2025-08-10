Bauchi Gov’s wife urges clerics to promote peace, discipline

The Bauchi State Governor’s wife, Hajiya Aisha Mohammed, has urged Islamic clerics to intensify preaching of peace, unity, and moral discipline in communities across Bauchi State.

She made the call on Sunday during a one-day lecture for religious leaders in Bauchi.

The event was themed: “Effects of Immorality on Social Security.”

Describing peace as the bedrock of development, the governor’s wife urged clerics to use Friday sermons, prayers, and community engagements to promote forgiveness, tolerance, and brotherhood.

She expressed concern over insecurity in parts of Alkaleri Local Government Area and the recurring farmer–herder conflict in Darazo Local Government Area, advocating for dialogue, vigilance, and stronger cooperation with security agencies to resolve disputes.

Mohammed also cautioned graduating students against the practice of signing school uniforms after graduation, describing it as wasteful and potentially misleading to younger students.

She encouraged students to celebrate their achievements with integrity, discipline, and decorum.

The Mrs Mohammed further expressed concern about issues of child trafficking, illegal migration, and exploitation disguised as opportunities abroad.

She urged participants to return to their communities as ambassadors of peace, committed to justice and harmony for the progress of Bauchi State.

Facilitating one of the sessions, Dr Mujidafa Mohammad, identified the neglect of family responsibilities as a root cause of poverty.

“Neglecting family responsibilities by husbands is the root cause of poverty among people.

“Divorce has become rampant among young couples, and this requires a holistic approach,” he stated.

He called on husbands to uphold their roles as prescribed by Islamic teachings and emphasised the need to strengthen the institution of marriage in society.

Mohammad also advised the organisers to produce and distribute copies of the seminar lectures for wider dissemination among youths, parents, and community members, to promote positive behavioural change.

Highlights of the event included lectures from various religious leaders across the state.

