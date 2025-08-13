Bauchi gov vows to rebuild PDP nationwide, backs Delta PDP

Bauchi State Governor and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, has assured the people of Delta State of his unwavering support in strengthening the PDP both in the state and across the country.

He gave the assurance when he received a delegation of prominent Delta PDP leaders on a courtesy visit to the Government House, Bauchi. The team was led by elder statesman, Chief Edwin Olley, and Hon. Dr. Michael Tidi, immediate past Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Bauchi State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Alhaji Usman Shehu Usman.

Governor Bala described Olley and Tidi as “true party men” and “original founding members” of the PDP in Delta who have played pivotal roles in the party’s growth, stability, and electoral victories over the years. He commended their steadfast loyalty, especially in resisting the lure of political cross-carpeting.

“The PDP is a party of the people, built on enduring ideals and national unity,” he said. “We will continue to stand by committed members like you to ensure our party remains strong, vibrant, and the choice of Nigerians.”

The governor pledged that, as Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, he would continue to support dedicated party members nationwide in sustaining the party’s vision and mission.

In their remarks, Chief Olley and Dr. Tidi hailed Governor Bala’s leadership, describing him as a unifying pillar whose guidance has been instrumental to the PDP’s survival and relevance. They appealed for his continued support in repositioning the Delta chapter following the recent defection of the state governor, stressing that Delta remains a PDP stronghold in Nigeria’s democratic history.