Battle of the Winds on stage at Terra Kulture

By Chukwuma Ajakah

In collaboration with the National Arts Theatre, Lagos, Proud African Roots premiered the captivating production of Grandma Wura’s innovative play, I Wish I Wish Battle of the Winds, at Terra Kulture Art Studios, Victoria Island, on Saturday, August 23, 2025. This unforgettable performance deeply resonated with the audience, offering a thought-provoking exploration of cultural identity, tradition, and the impact of urbanisation on African youth.

Blending magical realism, music, and dance, I Wish I Wish Battle of the Winds tells the story of a young girl navigating the divide between modern city life and her traditional village roots. The talented cast delivered outstanding performances, imbuing their characters with depth and nuance.

The play’s multiple settings, from a typical traditional African village to a bustling metropolitan city, spark important conversations about the complexities of the African experience and the challenges of living between diverse cultural worlds. The staging, costumes, and choreography harmonised beautifully to create a visually stunning and immersive theatrical experience.

Overall, I Wish I Wish Battle of the Winds is a must-see for anyone interested in African culture, identity, and the transformative power of storytelling. Kudos to Proud African Roots and the National Arts Theatre for presenting this timely, educative, and captivating production to Nigerian families.

The play’s characterisation is both vibrant and multifaceted, featuring a diverse cast of humans, animals, ants, and fairies. This rich blend of realism and fantasy creates a dynamic world that skillfully explores complex themes.

The inclusion of non-human characters adds a layer of magical realism, enabling the playwright to reflect on human experiences in creative and imaginative ways. In particular, the ants cleverly highlight the hardships faced by the protagonist, Nkechi, and her warm-hearted parents, Obiageli and Chinedu.

With its lively ensemble, the crowded cast enhances the play’s energy, delivering engaging scenes full of comedic moments and dramatic interactions. The characterisation is expertly crafted to draw the audience’s imagination and empathy into the captivating world of the play.