Basketball: Mrs. Tinubu congratulates D’Tigress

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has congratulated the victorious D’Tigress National Basketball Team on winning the FIBA Women’s Afrobasket Tournament.

The Nigeria’s women basketball team on Sunday defeated Mali 78-64 to win the basketball tournament for the fifth time.

Mrs. Tinubu in a congratulatory message said that the women team has become a source of inspiration for girls in the country.

“I congratulate D’Tigress for this historic victory at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Tournament. To God be the Glory for yet another victory for Nigeria as you bring home the second trophy won by the nation in two weeks.

“Today, you have written another golden chapter in our dear Nation’s sporting history by defeating Mali to win your fifth consecutive FIBA Women’s AfroBasket title.

With this win, you have showcased once again, the unwavering commitment and determination of Nigerian women on the global stage.

“You have continued to inspire every young girl to dream of breaking barriers and making history through hard work and dedication. I celebrate you, your discipline, and team spirit. Thank you for making Nigeria proud once again. Congratulations, my wonderful D’Tigress!,” Mrs. Tinubu said.