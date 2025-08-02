Basketball: D’Tigress edge Senegal 75-68 to reach final

File image

Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, on Saturday advanced to the final after defeating Senegal 75–68 in a heated Afrobasket 2025 semi-final in Côte d’Ivoire.

It was a keenly contested encounter, with 11-time champions Senegal chasing a record-extending 12th continental title.

Nigeria, already on a four-title winning streak, were equally determined to maintain their dominance and extend their impressive championship run.

It was a clash of the titans as D’Tigress narrowly won the first quarter, 22–17, in a fast-paced and closely fought contest.

Nigeria maintained momentum, edging the second quarter 21–20, in spite of Senegal’s resilient and aggressive display.

D’Tigress lost steam in the third quarter, allowing Senegal to dominate with a huge 21–9 turnaround that shifted the game’s momentum.

Senegal surged ahead, leading 68–62 with just seven minutes left, turning the match into a fierce battle for a final ticket.

However, Nigeria’s fighting spirit prevailed as they rallied strongly, producing a stunning 23–10 finish in the final quarter to win 75–68.

D’Tigress have now reached the final and await the winner between tournament debutants South Sudan and former champions Mali.

Vanguard News