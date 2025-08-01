Banning importation of refined oil products will spell doom for Nigerians – Onuesoke

Onuesoke

By Ephraim Oseji

As the request of the President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, for the inclusion of refined oil petroleum products in the list of items banned from importation continues to generate debate, Chairman/ CEO of DAS Energy Services Limited, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has said such a demand if approved, will spell doom for Nigerians.



Speaking at the just concluded Global Commodity Insights Conference on West African Refined Fuel Markets, hosted by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority in partnership with S&P Global Insights, Dangote said petrol, diesel and other refined petroleum products be added to the items banned by the policy.



According to him, the importation of fuel into Nigeria is killing local refining and discouraging further investments in the sector and even the economy. To remain viable, he urged governments across Africa to take deliberate steps as the United States, Canada, and the European Union have done to protect domestic producers from what he called unfair competition.

Onuesoke said the call by Dangote is not only bad but dangerous. According to him, it could plunge the petroleum sector into monopoly where Nigerians will be buying a litre of PMS for N5,000.



He explained that Nigeria needs a liberal market that will give everyone the right to import and sell refined petroleum products, stressing that with the epileptic nature of refineries in the country, monopoly will set in, and petroleum products will become unaffordable.



According to him, the consequences of such hike will lead to inflation in transport fares, food prices and other aspect of the living standard of Nigerians.



He argued that instead of banning importation of refined oil products, Dangote should reduce the prices of his product as a way of scaring away importers.



“For instance, let Dangote make his products N200 per litre and you see others quitting the market. He did not need to use federal might to sideline competitors”, the former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant advised.



He further advised that the best thing to do is for the Federal Government to encourage the establishment of modular refineries, repair of Nigeria’s moribund refineries, issuing of licenses for the development of more refineries.