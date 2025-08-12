Bandits invade Sokoto mosque, kidnap worshippers, kill one

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO: A fresh wave of violence has struck Sokoto State as armed bandits launched a deadly attack on worshippers in Marnona village, Wurno Local Government Area, leaving one dead and others injured.

The incident, which occurred during prayers, has intensified fears in the already volatile Sokoto East axis.

Eyewitnesses reported that the heavily armed assailants stormed the mosque in the early hours, opening fire indiscriminately on worshippers. The attack sent shockwaves across the community, with residents fleeing for safety amid rising insecurity in the region.

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State, Hon. Isah Sadeeq Achida, condemned the incident in strong terms, describing it as “barbaric and an act of cowardice.” He noted that targeting innocent worshipers in a sacred place of prayer was a clear sign of moral bankruptcy by the perpetrators.

“This attack is not only an assault on human lives but also on our collective faith and values,” Achida said. “The perpetrators must be brought to justice, and we must remain united as a people to overcome this menace.”

Achida assured residents that the state government, in collaboration with security agencies, was doing everything possible to curtail acts of banditry in Sokoto and its environs. He expressed sympathy to the families of the victims and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

Security sources say the attackers may have come from camps located in the dense forests straddling Sokoto and Zamfara states, which have become notorious hideouts for armed groups. The bandits reportedly fled the scene before the arrival of security operatives.

The attack adds to the growing list of violent incidents in Sokoto East, an area that has witnessed repeated raids, kidnappings, and killings over the past months. Locals have been calling for increased military presence and a more coordinated response to restore peace.

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious movements to security agencies.

Meanwhile, tension remains high in the region as communities brace for possible reprisals or further attacks. Security patrols have been intensified, and local vigilante groups are working closely with law enforcement to guard vulnerable areas.

The Sokoto State Police Command is yet to release an official casualty figure and those injured or kidnapped during the attack.