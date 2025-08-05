Ballon d’Or dream team features legends who never won award [Full List]

France Football unveiled a legendary “Ballon d’Or Dream Team” voted for by 170 journalists worldwide, in 2020, following the cancellation of the Ballon d’Or award due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 3-4-3 lineup featured football icons like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo Nazario, Franz Beckenbauer, and Lothar Matthäus. Lev Yashin, the only goalkeeper to win the Ballon d’Or award, was named in goal, with a backline of Beckenbauer, Cafu, and Paolo Maldini.

Notably, five players in the elite XI never won the Ballon d’Or—Cafu, Maldini, Xavi, Maradona, and Pelé—despite their legendary status.

Messi reacted: “It is an honour to be included in the Ballon d’Or Dream Team… real phenomena on that list.” Ronaldo added: “What an amazing Dream Team… I’m proud to be amongst such extraordinary players.”

Two additional teams—the silver and bronze XIs—featured more greats, including Zidane, Ronaldinho, Buffon, Thierry Henry, and George Best.

See List:

Goalkeeper:

Lev Yashin (Soviet Union) Ballon d’Or Winner (1963) The only goalkeeper in history to win the Ballon d’Or.

(Soviet Union)

Defenders:

Cafu (Brazil) Never won the Ballon d’Or Two-time FIFA World Cup winner, legendary right-back.

(Brazil) Franz Beckenbauer (Germany) Ballon d’Or Winner (1972, 1976) Revolutionized the sweeper role.

(Germany) Paolo Maldini (Italy) Never won the Ballon d’Or One-club legend, iconic left-back/centre-back for AC Milan.

(Italy)

Midfielders:

Xavi Hernandez (Spain) Never won the Ballon d’Or Key orchestrator of tiki-taka, multiple-time UEFA Champions League and World Cup winner.

(Spain) Lothar Matthäus (Germany) Ballon d’Or Winner (1990) Dynamic box-to-box midfielder and World Cup captain.

(Germany) Diego Maradona (Argentina) Never won the Ballon d’Or (ineligible during his prime due to rules then) 1986 World Cup hero and footballing icon.

(Argentina) Pelé (Brazil) Never won the Ballon d’Or (also ineligible in his era) Three-time World Cup champion and global legend.

(Brazil)

Forwards:

Lionel Messi (Argentina) Multiple Ballon d’Or wins (record holder) Widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

(Argentina) Ronaldo Nazário (Brazil) Ballon d’Or Winner (1997, 2002) Known for his explosive pace, skill, and finishing.

(Brazil) Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) Multiple Ballon d’Or wins Consistently elite across multiple leagues and eras.

(Portugal)

Vanguard News