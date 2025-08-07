Ballon d’Or 2025: 3 African players nominated for best player

Three standout African stars have earned their place among the world’s elite as they made the 30-man shortlist for the 2025 Men’s Ballon d’Or, football’s most prestigious individual honour.

Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi, and Guinea’s Serhou Guirassy have all been recognised for their outstanding performances in the 2024/25 season.

Serhou Guirassy

Guinea international Serhou Guirassy had a sensational season following his move to Borussia Dortmund. In the UEFA Champions League, he made history by scoring 10 goals—more than any other Dortmund player in a single campaign.

His league form was equally explosive, with a memorable four-goal haul against Union Berlin and a total of 38 goals across all competitions. Guirassy’s clinical finishing and big-game impact were instrumental in Dortmund’s deep European run and domestic competitiveness.

Achraf Hakimi

Moroccan full-back Achraf Hakimi played a pivotal role in Paris Saint-Germain’s historic season. Not only did he help the French giants clinch the UEFA Champions League—scoring in the final—but he also found the net in their Coupe de France triumph.

Throughout the season, Hakimi recorded an astonishing 11 goals and 16 assists, statistics more associated with top attackers than defenders. His consistent performances have sparked global praise, with many hailing him as the best right-back in the world today.

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah once again proved his world-class status. The Egyptian forward guided the Reds to a Premier League title with a brilliant individual season, finishing as the league’s top scorer with 29 goals and also leading the assist chart with 18.

His 47 goal involvements showcased not only his scoring prowess but also his ability to create for teammates. Salah’s consistency over the campaign solidified his legacy as one of the Premier League’s all-time greats.

Vanguard News