Bakare Mubarak earns national recognition as ‘Global African Youth and Culture Ambassador’

By Josephine Agbonkhese



Chief Executive Officer, Bilarteral, and Co-Founder, Expedition 54 Limited, Mubarak Olalekan Bakare, has been honoured with the prestigious Global African Youth and Culture Ambassador special recognition by the Federal Ministry of Youth Development.

Mubarak was honoured for his “contributions to youth empowerment, cultural advocacy, creative enterprise, and global engagement”.

In a letter of commendation and recognition dated August 6th, 2025, made available to Vanguard, the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, described Mubarak as one who inspires a generation of young Nigerians and elevates the nation’s cultural heritage to the global stage.

The letter read in parts: “Your exploit as a Global African Youth and Culture Ambassador, as well as your recent induction among the Top 100 Most Influential People of African Descent Under 40, are resounding testaments to your tireless efforts, far-reaching influence, and unwavering commitment to the advancement of Africa and its youth.

“As Minister of Youth Development, I am delighted to recognise your outstanding contribution to promoting African youth development, cultural exchange and global understanding.

“Your multifaceted work– spanning fashion, diplomacy, ecotourism, education, entrepreneurship, and social advocacy—continues to inspire a generation of young Nigerians and elevate our cultural heritage to the global stage.

“As the founder of Bilarteral and Co-founder of Expedition 54 Ltd, your visionary leadership has not only bridged continents but also built platforms for artistic expression, business integration, and intercontinental partnerships that foster sustainable development.

“The Federal Ministry of Youth is proud of your steadfast advocacy for African arts and culture, your passion for empowering young people and showcasing African culture, and we believe you represent an invaluable asset in fostering international collaboration in advancing the interests of African youth worldwide.

“I, therefore, have the honour to confirm that the Ministry has officially recognised you as a Global African Youth and Culture Ambassador, and to express our readiness for continued collaboration in advancing the empowerment of young people across Nigeria, Africa and the diaspora.”