Bafana Bafana: Okon’s call-up splits S/Africans

Ime Okon

Bafana Bafana’s invitation of Nigerian-born defender Ime Okon is causing debates among South African fans.

Okon, 20, was born in South Africa to a Nigerian father and South African mother but was raised solely by his mother after losing his father as a baby.

He currently plays in Germany with Hannover 96 in the second tier of the Bundesliga, having joined from Super Sport United, where he rose to prominence in 2023.

While his inclusion has delighted sections of the South African football community, it has also triggered sharp reactions.

Many Bafana supporters remain divided over his call-up, while Nigerian fans, boasting of a surplus of talent, have cheekily claimed they are “helping South Africa” by producing players like Okon.

This is not the first time Okon has been considered for Bafana duty. He was named in a provisional squad in 2023 ahead of a FIFA World Cup qualifier but was later dropped.

Since then, his stock has continued to rise. He made 18 appearances in the DStv Premiership under coach Gavin Hunt and featured six times in continental competition before moving abroad.