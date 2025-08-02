Badeggi Radio saga: Fresh twist as Niger govt marks building for demolition

Marked… Badeggi Radio Station, Minna, Niger state marked for demolition.

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

The war between Niger State government and management of privately-owned Badeggi Radio Station has taken a new dimension as the state government has ordered the demolition of the structure.

This new directive was effected while the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Niger State, and Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, Niger State chapter, have waded into the matter and called for caution.

Earlier, Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago ordered the closure of the radio station for “inciting violence in the society.”

The governor gave the directive during the expanded Niger State APC Caucus meeting held at the Government House Minna on Friday.

Also, Governor Bago accused the owner of the Station, Alhaji Shuaibu Badeggi, of inciting the people against government, and directed that his radio license be revoked.

He had also directed the Commissioner for Homeland Security and the Commissioner of Police to seal the radio station, and emphasised the need for the security operatives to profile the owner of the radio station for promoting violence.

FG steps in

However, the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation has advised the state government to report the case to the appropriate quarters, National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, for proper action as it is above the state government.

“While acknowledging the concerns raised by the state government, the Ministry notes that the suspension of broadcasting licenses falls within the purview of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) as stipulated by law.

“In light of this, the Ministry welcomes the decision of the Niger State Government to formally report the perceived ‘unethical behavior’ of Badegi FM to the NBC for resolution,” the Minister said.

In a statement issued by Special Assistant, (Media) to the Minister, Rabiu Ibrahim, the Minister, Alhaji Idris appealed to all parties to remain calm assuring that “the NBC has the necessary mechanisms to resolve the issue in a fair and impartial manner”.

Lawyers, too…

Similarly, NBA, Minna Branch in a statement by the state chairman, Isyaku Barau advised the state government to either petition the NBC or seek redress from the Court of Law.

“It is imperative to note that under Nigerian law, specifically the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission, NBC, Act, the regulation, oversight and sanctioning of broadcast media, including the revocation of licences lies solely within the purview of the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) — a federal regulatory institution established by statute.

“Accordingly, while Your Excellency may rightly be concerned about any conduct capable of threatening public order or peace, the appropriate and lawful course of action would be to petition the NBC or seek redress through a court of law rather than issuing a direct administrative order for closure or licence revocation.

“Such executive action, though well-intended, may be perceived as conflicting with constitutional guarantees such as freedom of expression, freedom of the press, and the right to fair hearing, as enshrined in Sections 36 and 39 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended),” the Association declared.

“In light of the foregoing, we respectfully urge that further steps regarding the said radio station be channeled through the appropriate regulatory and legal frameworks and doing so will not only demonstrate the government’s fidelity to constitutional order but also reinforce public trust in the administration’s commitment to justice, fairness, and democratic norms,” the statement added.

