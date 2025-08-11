Badeggi FM Station Saga: Niger State opts for out-of-court settlement

Gov. Umar Bago of Niger State.

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Minna — In a bid to ensure peace, the Niger State Government has opted for an out-of-court settlement in its case against Badeggi FM Radio Station, Minna, which had been ordered shut by Governor Mohammed Umar Bago.

The request was made on Monday during the resumed hearing of the suit filed by the station’s counsel, Barrister Philip Emmanuel, at Minna High Court No. 4.

In suit number NSHC/M/0296/2025, filed on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, counsel to the defendants, Jacob Johnson Usman (SAN), informed the court of ongoing moves to resolve the matter amicably.

Usman told the court that he had discussed with the plaintiffs’ counsel the need to settle the dispute in the interest of peace and the general public of the state. He said he had earlier consulted with his clients — the Governor and the Attorney General — and they agreed on the out-of-court resolution.

According to Usman, “The counsel to the plaintiffs also agreed that the matter be resolved in the best interest of his clients. We have taken a date for September 3, 2025, to report on the out-of-court settlement.”

Justice Mohammed Mohammed of Minna High Court No. 4 had, on August 5, 2025, granted an interim injunction in favour of the plaintiffs — Badeggi FM Station, Badeggi Broadcasting Service Ltd., and its Managing Director, Mohammed Shaibu Badeggi.

Barrister Philip Emmanuel had approached the court via an ex-parte motion, citing relevant provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) regulations.

In his ruling, Justice Mohammed restrained the defendants — including the Executive Governor of Niger State, the Attorney General, and the Urban Development Board — from taking any action that could harm the station’s broadcasting licence or business premises located at the NTA premises, Uphill, Minna.