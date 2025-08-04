Badagry APC chieftain urges politicians to support Tinubu administration

By Esther Onyegbula

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Badagry-West Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Prince Sunday Oke, has called on politicians and public figures to refrain from making critical remarks that could undermine the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday in Lagos, Oke expressed concern over what he described as growing disunity within the political class, and emphasized the need for collective support towards national development.

According to him, “It is concerning to see some politicians and individuals in positions of authority publicly questioning the efforts of President Bola Tinubu and the APC government,” Oke said.

He referenced a recent comment by Senator Dino Melaye, in which the former lawmaker expressed regret over supporting the removal of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

“To hear Senator Melaye reflect on past political decisions highlights the complexities of leadership and governance,” he said.

According to him, “Remarks suggesting that the APC government threatens national unity could deepen divisions and reduce public confidence at a time when unity is most needed.”

He further stated that President Tinubu’s reform efforts have received positive international attention, citing recognition from former U.S. President Donald Trump, though he did not provide further details.

Prince Oke urged politicians across party lines to put national interest first and support ongoing government initiatives.

“It is time for Nigeria to move past political agendas driven by personal interests and instead focus on progress and unity,” he said.

The press briefing comes amid heightened political discourse and economic challenges, as the Tinubu administration continues to navigate critical reforms, including fuel subsidy removal and national security issues.