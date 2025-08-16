Babatunde Fadoju is new CEO of Aston Cooperative

Mr Babatunde Fadoju, Chief Executive Officer, Aston Cooperative Limited

Vista Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Mr Babatunde Fadoju as the Chief Executive Officer of Aston Cooperative Ltd, marking a significant step in the group’s commitment to empowering individuals and communities through accessible, people-centred financial services.

This appointment comes as part of a broader leadership restructuring following the inauguration of Vista Holdings’ new Board of Directors on July 15, 2025, and the unification of its nine subsidiaries into a single, synergised structure aimed at delivering innovation, efficiency, and impact across all operational fronts.

As CEO of Aston Cooperative Ltd, Mr Fadoju will lead the company’s mission to provide savings, lending, and financial advisory services to everyday Nigerians, especially the unbanked and underbanked.

Aston Cooperative plays a pivotal role in advancing financial inclusion through member-driven financial solutions rooted in trust, transparency, and sustainability.

A seasoned cooperative finance professional with a passion for economic empowerment, Mr Babatunde Fadoju brings a wealth of experience in community finance management, cooperative operations, and inclusive lending models.

His leadership style is both collaborative and results-oriented, with a strong track record of driving growth through innovation and people-focused systems.

“We are thrilled to have Mr Babatunde Fadoju join the Vista leadership team as CEO of Aston Cooperative,” said Dr. Tony Kolawole Aspire, Group Chief Executive Officer, Vista Holdings.

“Aston Cooperative is a vital link between financial access and grassroots empowerment. His dedication to financial literacy, cooperative governance, and inclusive banking makes him a powerful asset to our vision. We are confident that his leadership will take Aston to new heights.”

“I am honoured to take on this role at such a transformative moment,” said Mr Babatunde Fadoju.

“At Aston, we believe in building wealth from the ground up. My goal is to strengthen the cooperative spirit, create accessible financial solutions, and help more Nigerians take charge of their financial futures,” he added.

Vista Holdings Limited is a diversified group with subsidiaries across real estate development, education, finance, and cooperative services. With a commitment to innovation, integrity, and impact, Vista is building ecosystems that empower people, grow communities, and shape the future.