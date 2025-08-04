Babaginda’s appointment key to rural empowerment, food security – Edewor

By Esther Onyegbula

Prominent philanthropist and development advocate, Chief Dr. Ogheneovo Edewor, JP, has congratulated Muhammad Babaginda on his appointment as the new Chairman of the Bank of Agriculture (BoA), calling the move a “strategic and timely decision” that could redefine Nigeria’s agricultural landscape.

Chief Edewor, who is also the Chairman of the Chief Ovo Edewor Foundation and the Olokun 1 of Eku Kingdom, issued a formal statement on Friday expressing confidence in Babaginda’s ability to reposition the BoA as a critical driver of rural empowerment, food security, and agribusiness development.

According to him, “Mr. Babaginda’s wealth of experience in national development and economic policy places him in a prime position to champion inclusive agricultural financing and development,” Edewor stated.

Edewor further emphasized that Nigeria’s agricultural revival hinges on a functional and responsive Bank of Agriculture, capable of delivering targeted support to smallholder farmers and agripreneurs across the country.

He singled out the Urhobo Nation, a region renowned for its fertile lands and farming tradition, as one of the areas that stand to gain significantly from Babaginda’s leadership. According to him, improved federal-local synergy could unlock the agricultural potential of Delta State and similar communities.

“This appointment presents a golden opportunity for deeper collaboration between federal agricultural institutions and productive communities like Urhobo, where farming remains a major source of livelihood,” Edewor noted.

He urged Babaginda to ensure that agricultural policies and programs are inclusive, accessible, and responsive to the needs of grassroots farmers, particularly those in underserved rural regions.

The statement ended with Chief Edewor wishing the new chairman a successful and impactful tenure, stating that his leadership could mark a turning point in the drive toward national food self-sufficiency.

Babaginda’s appointment comes at a time when the agricultural sector faces mounting challenges, including funding gaps, climate-related disruptions, and rising food insecurity. Observers say the BoA’s next leadership phase will be pivotal in shaping Nigeria’s broader economic resilience and rural development trajectory.