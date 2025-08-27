Ayra Starr my major inspiration in music— Nigerian artist Chryzi A9

By Nnasom David

Afrobeat rising star Chryzi A9 has revealed that his admiration for award-winning singer Ayra Starr has been a powerful source of inspiration for his music.

In an exclusive interview following the success of his chart-climbing single “Pain”, the fast-emerging artist shared that personal emotions often fuel his songwriting, with his feelings for the Mavin Records star serving as a creative spark.

“She represents a kind of energy that fuels my creativity,”* Chryzi A9 explained.

“I take those feelings and turn them into songs my listeners can connect to.”

Known for blending contemporary Afrobeats with raw storytelling, Chryzi A9 has been gaining attention across Nigeria’s music scene. His latest release, “Pain,” has resonated with fans for its emotional depth and authenticity, further establishing him as one of Afrobeats’ most promising new voices.

For Chryzi A9, admiration goes beyond simple affection. “It’s not just about the admiration itself,” he said. “It’s about how those genuine feelings can inspire authentic music that resonates with people going through similar experiences.”

By turning admiration into art, the singer is cementing his reputation as more than just a hitmaker — he is an artist unafraid to channel personal emotions into music that lasts.

Chryzi A9 teased that he is currently working on new material, assuring fans of more emotionally charged tracks that will highlight his evolving artistry in the highly competitive Afrobeats landscape.