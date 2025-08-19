Ayowole joins Sowore’s AAC in Osun

Denies receiving foreign donations

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

An Ijesa-born engineer Busuyi Ayowole, has officially joined the African Action Congress (AAC) in Osun State, marking a renewed commitment to transparent and people-centred politics.

In a statement released by his Senior Press Officer, Ilesanmi Iyanu, Ayowole strongly denied allegations that he received foreign donations during his 2022 political campaign. He described such claims as false and defamatory, emphasising his dedication to integrity and honest leadership.

On his decision to join the AAC, Ayowole, a USA-trained technocrat, said, “It is time for every patriotic Nigerian, especially in Osun State, to rise. We must reclaim our future from those who have squandered it. We must reject deception, manipulation, and impunity—no matter the political party that carries it.”

He further emphasised that since August 2022, he has not been affiliated with any political party or group. His current political engagement reflects a renewed vision to contribute honestly and strategically to the betterment of Osun State and Nigeria at large.

Ayowole also announced the appointment of Comrade Raufu Sodiq as his Special Assistant on Strategic Communications to enhance his outreach and public messaging.

“I categorically deny any involvement in receiving foreign donations or political financial incentives from any candidate, group, or party during my campaigns,” he stressed. “These allegations aim to undermine my integrity, and legal action is being considered to ensure accountability and retraction from those responsible.”

Ayowole’s alignment with the AAC comes as calls for political reform and genuine leadership intensify across the southwest region.