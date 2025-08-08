AYITI trains 10 vulnerable children in programming for social impact

By Olayinka Ajayi

A graduate of Pure and Applied Mathematics from the University of Lagos, UNILAG, Akinyele Olubodun, has trained 10 vulnerable children in computer programming through his initiative, Access for Youths to Information Technology Initiative, AYITI.

The participants, who completed the programme tagged AYITI 4.0, graduated in Gbagada, Lagos. The initiative aims to equip vulnerable children with ethical programming skills for social impact and immediate employability.

AYITI is a youth development programme that nurtures vulnerable children into skilled and ethical technology creators. The colourful graduation ceremony marked a year of learning, growth, and transformation.

Guest speaker, Babatope Olosunde, a Senior IT Project Manager, Cybersecurity Specialist, and Independent Researcher based in the UK, urged the graduates to leverage their skills for positive change. He commended Akinyele for not only teaching technical skills but also fostering innovation, creativity, and a problem-solving mindset.

“The goal is to prepare these young minds not just for immediate jobs but for lifelong contributions to the digital transformation of Nigeria and beyond,” Olosunde noted.

Cybersecurity expert Abidemi Daniel Abogunrin also addressed the graduates, emphasizing the importance of resilience, ethics, and responsibility in the digital space.

Expressing pride in the students’ achievements, Akinyele announced that all graduates would receive five years of mentorship to support their next phase. He also revealed plans for a masterclass for AYITI alumni to promote continued learning.

However, he highlighted a major challenge: many children are unable to complete the programme due to financial and social barriers, not a lack of interest or ability. Despite limited resources, Akinyele remains committed to expanding the initiative.

He thanked the volunteers who made the programme a success: Ologunde Elisha, Opeyemi Ibrahim, Victor Segun, Adedayo Moshood, Rade Oseni, and Layo Salami. Volunteer tutor Ibrahim advised the trainees to uphold integrity, even when no one is watching.

AYITI runs a 52-week training programme offering free education in computer programming, data analytics, electronics, mentorship, and character development — all tailored to empower vulnerable children for social change.