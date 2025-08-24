Ayanda Carter returns to alma mata to mentor next generation creatives

20 Years after her graduation from the University of Johannesburg (UJ) as a wide-eyed design student, Ayanda Carter has returned.

This time not as a student, but as a mentor, speaker, and inspiration to the next generation of creatives.

Today, Carter is not only the creator of Melanin Creatives Academy, an initiative bridging the gap between classroom learning and real-world industry practice, but also the Managing Director of Iroko Interiors and Consulting, the award-winning studio recognized as the Best Luxury Interior Studio in Nigeria.

Carter is also the visionary behind Apartment In A Box, a revolutionary design solution making stylish, functional living accessible to more people.

Carter, who grew up in Vosloorus, recalls her early days carrying sketchbooks from the Nord taxi rank, fueled by dreams of a career in design.

Those dreams took shape at the Faculty of Design at UJ, whose architecture and academic rigour once felt larger than life, pushing her to dream beyond her circumstances.

“Stepping back onto the grounds of UJ, 20 years later, I’m reminded of the wide-eyed student I once was. This place gave me the foundation I needed to believe in myself. Today, I return not as a student, but as someone paying it forward to the young creatives sitting where I once sat,” Carter shared with enthusiasm.

Her return comes at a pivotal moment. With the launch of her Melanin Creatives Academy Ambassadors Class, themed “From Classroom to Career: Designing Futures”, Carter is doubling down on her mission to empower students and young professionals to navigate the realities of the creative industry.

Through her Ayanda Carter Foundation, she has also sponsored 20 young people to join the program, ensuring that access is not limited by circumstance but expanded through opportunity.

“UJ gave me my start, but what really carried me forward were persistence, belief, and the ability to adapt. With Melanin Creatives Academy, I want to make that transition smoother for others so they don’t just dream, but also have the resources and networks to succeed,” she added.

From Vosloorus to running Nigeria’s top luxury interior studio, Carter’s journey is a testament to resilience, vision, and a commitment to excellence. Returning to her alma mater is not just about revisiting the past, but about inspiring a new wave of creatives to shape Africa’s future design.