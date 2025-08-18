Awujale stool: Family faults removal from royal lineage

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA — THE Adeyemi ruling house of Anikilaya dynasty, yesterday, raised the alarm over what it described as the ‘deliberate distortion’ of history by removing the name of the Adeyemis from the family lineage.

The family also faulted its exclusion from the Anikilaya ruling house, one of the ruling houses producing candidates for the stool of Awujale of Ijebuland in Ijebu Ode area of Ogun State.

Recall that the Anikilaya ruling house produced the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, who joined his ancestors last month.

The family, in a statement by one of its members, Mr Adedeji Adeyemi, explained that Adeyemi Anikilaya was the eldest crown Prince of late Oba Anikilaya Saagun, while Ogbagba and Ademolu were his two sons.

The Adeyemi ruling house faulted the claim by some family members, who refused to recognise the Adeyemis as the eldest son but erroneously gave the headship to the second born and added two others who were not part of the family to the royal family lineage.

He said: “Prince Ademola Aiyegbajeje Adeyemi was selected for the stool of Awujale after the demise of Oba Daniel Adesanya, Gbelegbuwa the II in 1959 but he rejected the offer.

“His immediate brother Prince Rafiu Adetona Adeleke, the father of late Oba Sikiru Adetona contested and pushed forward his son, Sikiru Kayode Adetona of the Adeyemi Anikilaya family who received the blessings of the king makers and was crowned Awujale in 1960.

“Putting the record straight, the Adeyemi ruling house rejected the inclusion of Mabadeje, Adekoya Ofirigidi and Adeire Adeewu, who were unknown alleged children of late Oba Anikilaya Saagun Figbajoye, who reigned in 1821.

“The Adeyemi ruling house reiterates that they remain descendants of Adeyemi Anikilaya, the eldest son of the late Oba Anikilaya Saagun Figbajoye, Awujale of Ijebu Ode in 1821.

“The family, therefore, implores the world to disregard the so-called submissions of a few misguided members of the family posted on the media whose submission is inconsequential and fraught with falsehood.”