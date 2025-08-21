Awesu Halilu installed as DRR, pledges youth empowerment drive

By Esther Onyegbula

It was a colourful gathering of Rotarians, Rotaractors, and community leaders on Saturday in Ikeja, Lagos, as Awesu Halilu was formally invested as the District Rotaract Representative (DRR) for Rotary International District 9111, covering Lagos and Ogun States.

The ceremony, attended by dignitaries including Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Hon. Mobolaji Ogunlende, underscored the role of volunteerism in youth leadership and community development.

In his goodwill message, Ogunlende urged Nigerian youths to embrace volunteerism as a deliberate path to personal growth, leadership, and societal impact. Describing it as “selfless service with no direct pay,” he recounted how years of community service paved his own journey into public office.

“If the new DRR from Badagry could attain this position without complaining about infrastructure or access to opportunities, then no youth in the metropolis has an excuse,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, Awesu, the second DRR in the district’s history, pledged to focus his tenure on equipping young people with relevant skills, deepening youth participation in community development, and creating platforms for leadership expression.

“We will reach out to young people who need skills, get them engaged in societal building, and promote volunteerism so we can have a developed community,” he said.

District Governor 2025–26, Rotary Club of Maryland, Ikeja, Prince Henry Olubowale Akinyele, described Rotaractors as the foundation of future Rotarians, stressing that the organisation’s long-term growth depends on the dedication of its youth members.

The investiture marked a new chapter for District 9111’s Rotaract movement, which serves as a leadership training ground for young professionals committed to service above self.