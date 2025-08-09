August 16 bye-election ‘ll determine who’s in charge of Anambra – APC’s Ukachukwu

By Vincent Ujumadu

The governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, for the November 8 election, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, boasted on Saturday in Awka that his party will floor other parties in the August 16, 2025 bye-election in Anambra State, stressing that the election will determine who is in charge of the political structure of the state

The bye-election will take place in Anambra South senatorial zone to replace the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who died last year in London and in Onitsha North 1 state constituency, to replace the late Hon Justice Azuka, who was abducted and later murdered and his body dumped at the Second Niger Bridge last year.

Addressing leaders of the various markets in the state, Ukachukwu told them that nothing will stop APC from winning the November 8 governorship election, adding that Saturday’s bye election will give an insight to what will happen in the state in November.

“We will govern Anambra State and nothing will stop us. We will start with Saturday’s Anambra South Senate election and after that, we will know who is in charge of Anambra. We will use that senatorial election to test our popularity”, he said.

Describing himself as a child of destiny, Ukachukwu alleged that traders in the state are facing so much difficulty due to what he called ‘over taxation’ and harassment by government revenue agents.

“If we want to increase tax, we will discuss with the tax payers first. If I become governor, I will deal decisively with the “Akodo” people who are harassing and maiming people”, Ukachukwu stated.

According to him, if the state is to develop, the best area of emphasis should be the development of the markets because most residents in the state are involved in it, noting that if he was the governor, there was no way he would have allowed the National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, to lock up the Head Bridge drug market.

He commended the traders for supporting him to become governor, saying, “I am happy that all the traders in Anambra are united and working together to ensure that an APC government is elected in the state”.

Ukachukwu added that if he becomes the governor, his administration will put in place a mechanism for granting single digit interest loans to the traders to boost their businesses.

“I will govern with dignity and this is a time for action. Providing what the people need is not a favour. If I become governor, one of you will become Commissioners for trade and industry. It doesn’t matter if the person speaks English or not.

“In my first three months, there’ll be elections in all the markets for you to choose your leaders and I won’t mind where such leaders come from,” he added.

He reiterated his desire to take Anambra State to the center for what he described as the obvious advantages, adding that Imo and Ebonyi are already benefiting because they are controlled by APC, which is the government at the center.

“There’s ongoing power project in Imo and once I become governor, we’ll use the same company to extend power to anambra because both states will belong to the APC”, he promised.

Also addressing the traders, his Chief of Staff, Dr. Kingsley Ezekwelu said that it is only Ukachukwu that can facilitate the execution of some projects already earmarked by the federal government in Anambra State.

“There’s need to connect the state to the center. The over N200b second Niger Bridge project won’t take off unless we’re connected to the center. The railway system that will take up to $10b dollars won’t take off unless we’re connected to the center.

“If APC doesn’t win Anambra, most federal appointments won’t get to us. Even recruitment into the civil service is not favouring us because we’re not connected to the center.

“Our youths are into kidnapping because there’s no job. If Ikukuoma wins, Anambra will become the hub of business in Nigeria because as a trader, he will revive the neglected Onitsha business environment, which used to attract traders from other parts of Africa,” Ezekwelu said.

He described Ukachukwu as being more activist than the detained Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, recalling that he was instrumental to Igbo people dominating everywhere in Abuja, having been the first House of Representatives member for Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, at the age of 31.