AUG 16 Bye-Election: Battle for Edo Central intensifies as PDP vows to floor APC

PDP flags

By Ozioruva Aliu

THE battle for Edo Central Senatorial District intensified yesterday as the PDP vowed to floor APC in the August 16 bye-election.

The bye-election will also hold in Ovia Federal Constituency.

Speaking at the flag-off of its campaign in Uromi, headquarters of Esan North East local government area, governorship candidate of the PDP in last year’s governorship election, Asue Ighodalo, said it was the turn of Uromi to produce the senator.

He urged the people to disappoint the party’s opponents, especially in the APC by voting for candidate of the PDP, Prince Joe Okojie.

Ighodalo said since 2023, Edo Central has not got the adequate representative in the Senate and saying it is tine to change the situation. “Esan has been known for people of intellectual capability and strength. We don’t want the world to see Esan land as a place where we don’t go to school,” he said.

“We must get the best person to represent us as Esan people. The time has come for us to tell the world we will not make the same mistake. Esan people know what is best, what is proper and what is good. Collect their money and vote for what is right.

“We must get the best person to represent us as Esan people. The time has come for us to tell the world we will not make the same mistake. Esan people know what is best, what is proper and what is good. Collect their money and vote for what is right”.

Director General of the Campaign Council, Joe Edionwe, said Esanland would suffer if the opponent were voted to the Senate.

Candidate Okojie, on his part, said he would emerge victorious at the polls.

Leaders of the PDP that were at the rally included Senator Clifford Ordia, Senator Odion Ugbesia and Joe Edionwe.