Audu Ogbeh: Nigeria lost an iconic statesman, agric revolutionist – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has expressed profound grief over the passing of the former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh.

Shettima, in a condolence message on Sunday in Abuja, described the death of Ogbeh as an immeasurable loss to Nigeria’s development trajectory and agricultural transformation agenda.

He said the distinguished elder statesman, who died on Saturday at the age of 78, was one of Nigeria’s most dedicated public servants and a visionary leader in agricultural development.

The Vice-President said Chief Ogbeh’s contributions to the nation’s food security and rural development will forever remain etched in the country’s development history.

“We have not just lost a former minister; we have lost an architect of Nigeria’s agricultural renaissance whose vision and dedication impacted our agricultural development as a nation.

“Chief Audu Ogbeh was among the great public servants of our time, a man whose integrity, service, and unwavering commitment to national development defined his entire public life,” Shettima said.

He recalled that Chief Ogbeh’s tenure as Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development was marked by initiatives that revolutionised Nigeria’s agricultural sector and significantly contributed to the nation’s quest for food security.

“His leadership in agriculture was not just about policies and programmes; it was about touching lives, empowering farmers, and building a sustainable future for our rural communities.

“His vision extended beyond the immediate to encompass generations yet unborn,” he stated.

Shettima praised Ogbeh’s distinguished career in public service, noting the late elder statesman’s contributions across various sectors and his unwavering dedication to the ideals of good governance and national development.

The Vice-President offered prayers for the repose of Chief Ogbeh’s soul and strength for his bereaved family.

“On behalf of President Bola Tinubu, myself, and the entire government of Nigeria, I express our deepest condolences to the immediate and extended families of Chief Audu Ogbeh and the government and people of Benue State.

“And indeed all Nigerians who have been touched by his exemplary service,” he added.

