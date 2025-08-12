AU youth council proposes 50-year age limit for presidents

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The African Union (AU) Youth Council (Nigeria) has called for African countries to amend their constitutions to cap the age limit for presidential candidates at 50 years.

The proposal, made by the newly inaugurated President of the AU Youth Council (Clubs), Ambassador Louis Temisan, argues that older leaders are out of touch with contemporary realities and development trends, hindering Africa’s political and economic progress.

The announcement was made on Tuesday in Abuja during the official inauguration of Ambassador Temisan and other executives of the AU Youth Council.

The event coincided with the celebration of the United Nations International Youth Day.

Speaking at the ceremony, Temisan emphasized the need for generational change in African leadership to address the continent’s pressing challenges.

Ambassador Temisan, who has previously contested for local government chairmanship in Delta State (2021) and a seat in the House of Representatives (2023), said his personal experiences have inspired more young Nigerians to seek elective positions.

He argued that the dominance of elderly leaders has slowed Africa’s development and called for a constitutional amendment to lower the age limit for presidential candidates.

“It’s a fact that the current group of leaders we have in Africa are old people, and it’s something that is not good for the liberation of Africa, in terms of development and diversity.

“This set of leaders can’t actually match it because of the fact that their generation is far different from what we have today. So, personally, I’m a strong advocate for young people to get involved in leadership,” Temisan said.

He also addressed the bill before Nigeria’s House of Representatives seeking to bar anyone above 60 years from contesting for the offices of President and Governor.

He argued that 60 years is still too high and proposed lowering the limit to 50.

“At least, everyone that wants to contest the presidency in Nigeria, if you are above 50, leave the office for people that are below 50 to run for the office as presidency,” he said.

The youth leader highlighted the challenges facing Africa’s youth, noting that over 60% of the continent’s population is under the age of 25, yet 76 million young Africans are not in formal employment, education, or training (NEET).

He lamented that while 10 to 12 million youths enter the workforce annually, only about three million formal jobs are created, leaving a significant gap in job creation.

“Millions of young Africans are facing barriers to entrepreneurship, and struggling to access the skills, capital, and networks needed to succeed.

“The high number of young people excluded from economic and political activities underscores the critical challenge of the disempowered youth population on the continent,” Temisan observed.

To address these challenges, Temisan unveiled plans for the AU Youth Council to partner with governments, private investors, and civil society to implement programs such as Skills for Trade and Economic Diversification (STED), designed to match youth skills with emerging industries.

He also called for expanding digital skills initiatives, entrepreneurship support, and integrating young entrepreneurs into the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) framework.

Other speakers at the event echoed Temisan’s call for youth empowerment. Dr. Tunji Asaolu, Nigeria’s representative to the AU Economic, Social and Cultural Council (ECOSOCC), emphasized that Africa’s youth hold the key to bridging the historical development gap between the Global North and South.

“Achieving the SDGs by 2030 and Agenda 2063’s vision of ‘The Africa We Want’ will rely heavily on youth-led, locally driven actions,” he said.

Professor Hephzibah Suobo, Special Envoy for Climate Diplomacy and Multilateral Policy Negotiations at the United World Congress of Diplomats, charged African youth to take ownership of the continent’s transformation agenda.

“It is vital to dismantle colonial legacies in education and advocate for academic freedom to unlock Africa’s potential,” he said.