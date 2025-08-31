Attacks on pipelines amount to economic suicide, Lokpobiri warns Niger Delta

Heineken Lokpobiri

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has urged the people of the Niger Delta to continue supporting the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, warning that attacks on oil and gas pipelines amount to “economic suicide.”

Lokpobiri, in a statement on Sunday, said President Tinubu has shown genuine commitment to the development of the region through reforms and tangible initiatives under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He made the call while speaking at the 60th birthday celebration and book launch of His Royal Majesty, King Bubaraye Dakolo, Agada IV, Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom and Chairman of the Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council.

According to the Minister, President Tinubu has provided intentional leadership by ensuring the full implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which allocates 3% of oil companies’ operational expenses to host communities through the Host Community Development Trust Fund.

“This administration is not just making promises, it is delivering. The Host Community Trust Fund is a clear demonstration of President Tinubu’s deep commitment to the Niger Delta. Our people must not take this opportunity for granted,” Lokpobiri stated.

He called on Niger Deltans to reciprocate this gesture by protecting oil installations and infrastructure within their communities, stressing that any act of sabotage — such as pipeline vandalism or disputes over fund management — would ultimately harm the region itself.

“When you blow up pipelines, you’re not just sabotaging the Federal Government; you are also blowing up your own 3% share of revenue and destroying your environment. That is not activism, it’s economic suicide,” he warned.

The event, attended by prominent traditional rulers, policymakers, and community leaders, also served as a platform to emphasize unity and collective responsibility. The Minister urged stakeholders to “take this message back to the grassroots and ensure that our people understand their role in protecting national assets, safeguarding our environment, and supporting the government’s developmental vision.”

In his remarks, Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, thanked President Tinubu for his support to the Niger Delta and commended Lokpobiri for ensuring that what is due to the region reaches its people.

“I thank President Tinubu for his support to us, and I commend our brother, Senator Lokpobiri, for ensuring that the President’s developmental drive gets to our people. However, when there is an amendment of the PIA, the State should be included in the management of the 3% Host Community Funds, because you need the State Government to help manage the people,” Governor Diri said.