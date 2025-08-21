Atobaase calls for unity in Yoruba traditional leadership

By Esther Onyegbula

Dr. Babajide Agunbiade, FNSE, the Atóbaáse of Yorubaland, has released an open letter expressing support for His Imperial Majesty, Iku Baba Yeye, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, the Alaafin of Oyo, in light of ongoing discussions about the Yoruba traditional leadership structure.

In the letter, Dr. Agunbiade commended the Alaafin’s firm stance while also acknowledging the Ooni of Ife’s revered spiritual role as custodian of Yoruba spiritual heritage. He emphasized, however, that the historical and political significance of the Alaafin of Oyo remains well established.

“The issuance of Yoruba-wide titles is a prerogative historically associated with the Alaafin, as a central figure in Yoruba history and leadership. This position has been recognized through various judicial pronouncements, including affirmation by the Supreme Court of Nigeria,” Dr. Agunbiade stated.

He further noted that the Alaafin’s authority is deeply rooted in history, tradition, and law, citing the vast influence of the Oyo Empire, which historically encompassed present-day Yorubaland, Dahomey, Offa, and parts of Kogi State.

Calling for solidarity among the Yoruba people, Dr. Agunbiade encouraged the Alaafin to consider all necessary steps, including legal action, to reaffirm his position as a paramount monarch within Yorubaland.

“This is not just a matter of personal prestige but also of preserving the cultural heritage and traditions of the Yoruba people,” he wrote.

Dr. Agunbiade also highlighted the importance of unity and mutual respect among Yoruba traditional institutions, urging sons and daughters of Yorubaland to work together in defense of their shared heritage.

He concluded his letter with a message of encouragement to the Alaafin:

“I wish you strength, courage, and wisdom in this matter. All well-meaning Yoruba sons and daughters stand firmly behind you.”

Dr. Babajide Agunbiade, FNSE, is the Atóbaáse of Yorubaland, an engineer, philanthropist, and cultural advocate dedicated to the preservation and promotion of Yoruba heritage and traditions.