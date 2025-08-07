Atiku offers three Nigerian teenagers scholarships after win at global competition

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has offered scholarships to three Nigerian schoolgirls following their big win at the 2025 TeenEagle Global Competition in the United Kingdom.

The schoolgirls, Nafisa Abdullahi, Rukaiya Mohammed Fema, and Khadija Kashim Kalli, have been awarded a fully-funded scholarship by the Atiku Abubakar Foundation (AAF).

The foundation announced the development in a statement released on Thursday, describing scholarship offer as a long-term commitment to nurturing their academic dreams.

“This isn’t just an offer for a few months of tuition; it’s a promise to cover their education from now until they graduate from university,” the statement read in part.

According to the foundation, the scholarship will fund the remainder of their secondary education and their entire university journey at any institution of their choosing.

“For these girls, their achievement at the TeenEagle competition was a testament to their hard work. Now, the scholarship from the AAF is a powerful affirmation of their potential. It’s also a beacon of hope, showing that with dedication and support, dreams can become a reality regardless of a child’s background or social class,” the foundation said.

It added, “This gesture aligns with the foundation’s commitment to supporting quality education, especially for girls and other vulnerable groups, recognising that empowering young women is a powerful investment in the future of the nation.”

“When you invest in the education of a girl child, you are invariably investing in the education of a prospective family and community,” Atiku is quoted to have said in response to his commitment to the girl child education.

