Atiku demands probe into ‘contrived’ voter figures in Osun

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has demanded an urgent investigation into what he described as ‘contrived’ voter registration figures emerging from Osun State, warning that the credibility of Nigeria’s electoral process risks being undermined if the anomaly is not addressed.

His Media Adviser, Mazi Paul Ibe, told Vanguard in Abuja on Thursday that Atiku was deeply concerned about the sharp contrast between Osun’s new registration figures and those recorded in several other states.

“Yes, His Excellency is, of course, concerned about it,” Ibe said.

Figures released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) show Osun State recorded about 393,000 new voter registrations in just over a week of the continuous voter registration exercise.

By contrast, at least five other states combined reported fewer than 5,000 new registrations within the same period.

“Any attempt, any plan, or any agenda to inflate figures in particular states, or across the country, should be investigated.

“There should be an investigation so that no one is left in doubt, and so that the figures published by INEC are seen as genuine, not contrived,” Ibe warned.

He stressed that swift action was vital to safeguard public confidence in the process ahead of the 2027 elections.

“That is important. It needs to be investigated without delay. There is an urgency to this because what we are trying to do is to remove every obstacle that could undermine the integrity of the democratic process ahead of the 2027 general elections,” he said.

Atiku’s concerns mirror those earlier expressed by the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which described the figures as statistically implausible and raised doubts over their credibility.