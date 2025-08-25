Athletes arrive Asaba for 9th National Youth Games as DRM concludes

Athletes from across the country are expected to arrive in Asaba, Delta State capital, today for the 9th edition of the National Youth Games (NYG).

This marks the third consecutive time Delta State is hosting the Games, following five editions previously held at the University of Ilorin, Kwara State. The maiden edition took place in Abuja.

The Delegation Registration Meetings (DRM), which began on August 21, concluded on August 24, paving the way for the commencement of the Games. According to the Local Organising Committee (LOC), August 25 and 26 have been designated as official arrival days, while the opening ceremony is scheduled for August 29.

The Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Mallam Shehu Dikko, is expected to declare the Games open on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Meanwhile, Team Delta’s delegation to the 2025 Games was expected to be announced on Monday evening. The team, which has consistently dominated the medals table since the inception of the Games, has been in closed camping since last week.

Over the past few months, the Main Organising Committee (MOC) and the LOC have been actively inspecting and certifying facilities to ensure compliance with required standards for hosting a successful competition.

The Games, which showcase some of the country’s best young sporting talents, are designed to foster unity, discipline, and excellence among Nigerian youth while serving as a platform for national recognition.