By Ike Uchechukwu CALABAR

The Minister of State for Industry, Senator John Owan Enoh has disclosed that the Automotive Training Centres( ATCs) being established across the country was the president’s initiative to equip Youths for Nigeria’s Auto industry revival.

Enoh disclosed this during the groundbreaking/Foundation laying ceremony of National Automotive Design & Development Council (NADDC) Automotive Training Centre ( ATC ) at the University of Education and Entrepreneurship (UEE), Akamkpa, Cross River state.

He said the commencement of this NADDC Automotive Training Centre represents far more than the construction of a building adding that It is a living symbol of the Federal Government’s renewed commitment to industrialisation through human capital development.

His words: ” This ceremony is not about bricks and mortar alone; it is about the bold declaraAon that Nigeria will build, train, and empower her own people to shape the vehicles, technologies, and industries of tomorrow.

“Today, in Akamkpa, we do more than break ground; we break boundaries. We stand at the threshold of possibility, planting the first seeds of a future where Cross River State is not just a spectator to industrial progress, but a driving force of it.

“This facility is conceived as a Centre of Excellence, a hub where young Nigerians will be trained, skills will be sharpened, and industry standards will be raised to world-class levels.

“Its mandate is clear: to drive skills acquisition, provide certified automotive services, and nurture a generation of technicians and engineers capable of powering Nigeria’s automotive future,” he said.

According to him, this project could not be more crucial because for too long Nigeria has grappled with the consequences of unregulated automotive repair services: unsafe vehicles, avoidable breakdowns, and tragic road accidents.

“Beyond the immediate need, Nigeria is navigating a post-fuel subsidy era marked by rising demand for affordable, efficient, and sustainable transport solutions.

“At the same time, the global automotive industry is shifting towards electric vehicles (EVs) and compressed natural gas (CNG) mobility. For Nigeria to keep pace, we require a technically skilled workforce ready to embrace and maintain these new technologies.

“This Centre will be that pipeline, producing men and women with the experAse to keep Nigeria on the road to progress,” he said.

Speaking further , he explained that the decision to site this Centre at the University of EducaAon and Entrepreneurship is both strategic and visionary.

He noted that It reflects the critical synergy between theory and practice; between knowledge and enterprise.

Adding that “Here, young people will not only learn but also innovate, building bridges between academia, industry, and entrepreneurship.

“I commend the leadership of the NADDC for its foresight, and the University management for its bold partnership. This is the model of public-private-academia collaboraAon that will drive Nigeria’s industrial renaissance,” Enoh stated.

Earlier the Director General of NADDC, Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin said that the Automotive global industry has evolved and for Nigeria to contribute its quota it must empower key players in the industry.

Osanipin who lauded Governor Bassey Otu for providing land for the Council to site the project within 24hours assured that there won’t be any delays in setting up of the Centre

We got the approval letter fir a land within 24hours , We promise you that we are going to make sure that there will be no delay.There is going to be no setback, immidiately we start, we are going to complete this on record time.

“The inauguration today or the groundbreaking today is for automotive training center. We are going to build the center and equip it with all necessary start of the art equipment that are needed to train and to work on vehicles.

The way we worked on vehicles 20 years ago is no longer tenable, things have evolved, the kind of technology required 20 years ago is no longer what is required today.

“For us to continually move ahead and be able to be relevant and our vehicles to be well serviced,

we need to adopt the latest technology.

in adopting the latest technology, we need facilities where those equipment will be installed

and our youths, technicians efficiently trained to prefer the needed solutions.

“We want to work with university communities, because when we were designing the curriculum for training , it was not designed only for those technicians that work outside. We designed it also to incorporate those that are learning hence we decided to cite it here at UEE.,” he noted.

On his part , Cross River State Governor, Sen Bassey Otu represented by Vice Chairman of State planning Commission. Dr Bong Duke commended the Federal government for situating the centre in Cross River.

Otu added that the Council and centre will get all the suppprt needed to succeed as they have already started by making land available for the establishment of the facility.