Asylum Music welcomes Alonso with new song featuring Ortez

Asylum Music has embraced ALONSO (Idris Omotayo Gafar) as its new artist, “whose creative spirit now finds its home with us”.

In a statement, the label said: “His inaugural single promises to shake the foundations, a collaboration with our CEO, Olorunfemi Otedola Damilola, also known as ORTEZ. Together, they herald a fresh era in music, both near and far.

“This union of ALONSO’s unbridled talent and Asylum Music’s innovative vision crafts a symphony of potential, poised to redefine the musical landscape.”

ALONSO’s artistry is a kaleidoscope of sounds, a unique signature that sets him apart. His music is the embodiment of raw authenticity, burning passion, and boundless energy, set to captivate hearts across the globe.

Born and raised in the streets of Ikorodu, Lagos State, Idris Omotayo Gafar, professionally known as Alonso, is a rising force in Nigeria’s music scene. Emerging from a polygamous household and a turbulent upbringing that led him to survive on the streets, Alonso’s life is a testament to resilience, grit, and the transformative power of music.

As the second son in a family of six, Alonso’s early life was shaped by instability — but he found clarity and direction in sound. With no formal training, he began writing and performing his own songs, channeling his pain, hope, and ambition into every line. His raw talent and lyrical depth caught the attention of ASYLUM MUSIC, a label known for amplifying voices from the margins — music that speaks to the struggle and celebrates the climb.

Signed by ASYLUM’s founder after a chance encounter, Alonso has since honed his craft, bringing a fresh, rebellious energy to the Afrobeat and street-pop genres. His signature sound blends emotionally charged lyrics with vibrant, high-tempo beats — what he calls an “awake” sound — that lifts spirits while telling hard truths.

Now, Alonso is set to release his debut single, “Egbami”, a soul-stirring anthem that captures his journey from survival to self-discovery. The track is a bold introduction to an artist who doesn’t just make music — he lives it.

With a story rooted in pain, passion, and purpose, Alonso is not just another voice — he is the voice of those who refuse to be broken. As he prepares to take the industry by storm, Alonso invites listeners to rise with him.

“As you listen,” he says, “stay lifted.”