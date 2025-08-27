ASUU calls on NASS, others to intervene as strike looms

By Adesina Wahab, Rotimi Ojomoyela, Egufe Yafugborhi, Marie-Therese Nanlong, Steve Ojo, Joseph Erunke, Jeff Agbodo, Adeola Badru, Damola Akinyemi & Ndahi Marama

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has called on stakeholders, including the National Assembly, religious leaders, traditional rulers and students, to caution the Federal Government against pushing university teachers to embark on a nationwide strike.

The call came on the heels of protests by members of the union across the country, especially in Federal Government-owned universities.

This is just as the union described the decision of the government to offer its members loans as a Greek gift which, according to it, is unnecessary if the government paid their dues and entitlements.

We won’t allow matters to degenerate —FG

But the government in its immediate response, yesterday, expressed optimism that it would not be allowed to degenerate to a full blown industrial action.

Director of Public Affairs, Federal Ministry of Education, Mrs Folasade Boriowo, who stated this yesterday, said: “A delegation of the Federal Ministry of Education, to be led by the Minister, Dr. Tunji Alausa, will be meeting with the leaders of the union on Thursday (tomorrow) and I am confident that things would be sorted out. Nothing will be allowed to get out of hand.’’

However, leading his members on a protest around the campus, University of Lagos, UNILAG, branch chairman, Prof. Idou Keinde, said: “The loans are to be guaranteed by our union. This is not necessary, the governing council of each university can give loans to our members based on our condition of service.

Our patience being exhausted —Akure Zone

The Zonal Coordinator, ASUU Akure Zone, Professor Adeola Egbedokun, expressed deep concern over the alleged failure of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to attend to the various demands of the union since his assumption of office two years ago.

Egbedokun, who spoke at a briefing at Federal University, Oye Ekiti, yesterday, said the Federal Government’s failure to heed ASUU’s several calls and agitations had pushed the lecturers to the edge, adding that their patience had been stretched to its breaking point.

The ASUU leader said: “We will fight back and the consequences would be damning, except the government takes a decisive step to attend to all our requests urgently.

“While we take note of the government’s planned meeting of August 28, 2025, let it be clear that the clock is ticking, and time is no longer on the government’s side. Our patience has been stretched to its breaking point.

ASUU shuts UNIUYO, suspends exams

At the University of Uyo, UNIUYO, the protesting lecturers, led by Prof. Opeyemi Olajide, the chairperson, ASUU UNIUYO, said: “Today (yesterday), university lecturers are staging a protest to let the world know how Federal Government is treating us with disdain.

‘’The government has decided to destroy public university system as it did to public primary and secondary schools.”

He ordered all students, who came for their Computer-Based Test, CBT, exams to go home as no examination would be administered, threatening that the union might embark on indefinite strike if nothing was done to address their concerns.

Renew our hope now, says UNIJOS ASUU

Similarly, lecturers at the University of Jos, led by the branch chairperson, Comrade Jurbe Molwus, called on President Tinubu to renew their hope.

According to him, the hope of members in the FG doing the needful is fading away.

“Time is running out. Considering the fact that we have been on this renegotiation for over eight years, trust has been destroyed by government,” he cautioned.

Meet our demands or …—MOUAU ASUU

ASUU members at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, accused the government of insensitivity over their plight.

Speaking during the protest, chairman of ASUU, MOUAU chapter, Professor Chike Ugwuene, said the current economic realities had made the 2009 renegotiated agreement, which recommended less than N500,000 as take-home for a professor, a mockery, arguing that the recommendation was far less than the African average of N1.5 million.

ASUU also demanded the release of N150 billion revalidation fund to universities as captured in the 2025 budget.

UNIABUJA joins

ASUU members at the University of Abuja, also joined the nationwide protest.

Addressing the protesters, Dr. Sylvanus Ugoh, chairman of ASUU, UNIABUJA chapter, said the action was aimed at drawing the attention of the federal government and the public to the worsening hardship confronting academic staff.

He revealed that the government currently owed lecturers three and a half months’ salaries, a full year arrears of the 25 and 35 per cent wage awards, as well as over five years of unpaid promotion arrears.

Ebonyi varsity ASUU too

The protest paralysed academic activities at Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo (AE-FUNAI), Ebonyi State, as the lecturers marched along the major roads within and outside the school.

The chairperson of ASUU AE-FUNAI, Comrade Louis Omenyi, while briefing newsmen after the protest, accused the Federal Government of paying lecturers obsolete and expired salaries structure, describing it as unacceptable.

We’ll shut down universities indefinitely if …—UI ASUU

Lecturers at the University of Ibadan, UI, and Emmanuel Alayande University of Education, Oyo, under the aegis of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, also staged a peaceful protest yesterday, warning President Tinubu to sign the renegotiated agreement with the union by August 28 or risk a full-scale strike across Nigeria’s public universities.

The lecturers, joined by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, said they had been “pushed to the wall” by the federal government’s prolonged delay in honouring agreements dating back as far as 2009.

At UI, ASUU chairman, Dr. Adefemi Afolabi, led the protest, alongside Oyo State NLC chairman, Mr Kayode Martins.

Unilorin ASUU stages protest

The chairman of the union at University of Ilorin, Dr. Alex Akanmu, said: “University workers are not slaves, increase budgetary allocation for education. As peace loving as we are, we can no longer allow the welfare of our members to be subjected to the delay tactics of this government.

UNIMAID ASUU protests

Speaking on behalf of the protesters at the University of Maiduguri, the ASUU chairman, Dr. Abubakar Mshelia, said treating intellectuals with such disregard cannot result to meaningful progress in Nigeria.

He said: “Professors who have dedicated over four decades to educating generations retire on a meagre N150,000 under the contributory pension scheme, while inflation exceeds 21 per cent.

‘’This is not just a labour issue, it is a national disgrace. A country that treats its intellectuals with such disregard cannot expect meaningful progress.”