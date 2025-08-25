ASATU youths back Soludo, rally support for ‘Operation Udo-Ga-Chi’ security outfit

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

Onitsha – The youth wing of the Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU), representing all 179 communities in the state, staged a peaceful solidarity rally at the weekend in support of Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s security initiative, Operation Udo-Ga-Chi.

The roadshow, which also drew participation from non-indigenes living in Anambra, was aimed at reinforcing confidence in the state’s security architecture following calls by some politicians for the disbandment of the Agunechemba security outfit over alleged misconduct by a few personnel.

Addressing the rally, ASATU Youth President-General, Comrade Ken Okoli, said the solidarity march was not a campaign but a show of support for the government’s effort to secure lives and property. While condemning the assault of a female NYSC member by some security personnel, Okoli stressed that the incident should not be used as a reason to dismantle the entire security structure.

“We must not throw away the baby with the bathwater. Those responsible for the assault should face the law, but Operation Udo-Ga-Chi must remain because it has drastically reduced crimes such as kidnapping and robbery,” he said. He further accused some political actors of attempting to politicize security ahead of the November 8 governorship election.

Receiving the youths at the Government House, Awka, Governor Soludo, represented by his Chief of Staff, Sir Ernest Ezeajughi, commended them for their support. Ezeajughi described the security outfit as a key pillar of the administration’s achievements and urged politicians to join hands in sustaining peace in the state rather than undermining efforts.

The rally kicked off at Aroma Junction in Awka and terminated at the Government House, with participants carrying placards and chanting solidarity songs in support of Soludo’s re-election bid and the continuation of Operation Udo-Ga-Chi.