Asake understands what the fans want to hear — Steven Nana

By Ayo Onikoyi

Steven Nana, also known as Stevenator and former manager to Nigerian music sensation Asake, has praised the artist’s deep connection with his audience and his exceptional work ethics.

Speaking in an interview with Potpourri, he said: “Asake understands what the fans want to hear and makes music for them .He is very thorough with the process and gets involved every step of the way. He also plays hard and knows how to cheer his team on. Great guy, I must say.”

Nana, who now runs his own record label and recently signed a new artist named Nextee, recalled some memorable moments with Asake that demonstrated his dedication. “We have been in weird places and odd times and he still wants to record. He has been sick several times but still wants to work,” he said.

One standout memory was of a chilly video shoot in San Francisco: “Everyone was covered up in double sweaters but there was Asake shooting inside the beach. I wanted to keep him warm one time and he said, ‘Bro, don’t worry, I go rugged am.’ For me, those moments keep me on my toes to go hard and not relent as well.”