Asagba threatens to sanction title holders invovled in drug abuse

The Asagba of Asaba, Prof. Epiphany Azinge, SAN, has warned that any titled holder in Asaba found to be involved in drug abuse will be stripped of their title.

The pronouncement was made during a courtesy visit by the State Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Halilu Hamidu, in Asaba.

He said that the Asaba people, on their own accord and initiative, recently rose to see how they could cleanse the community of drug peddlers, barons and addicts.

”It was well well-orchestrated and well-planned undertaking which yielded a lot of positive results.

”I can say without equivocation now that as far as drug abuse is concerned, the whole town is very, very quiet. And that’s a result of the community’s efforts on their own.

“We just didn’t stop there, we followed it up. I had to make a pronouncement from the throne that any Asaba titled man that is sufficiently considered to be, and that will be evidence-based, involved in drug trafficking will be stripped off his title and, if need be, made to go through the process all over again,” he said.

Azinge, however, expressed concern over the absence of an NDLEA office in Asaba, which hinders the agency’s effectiveness in tackling drug-related issues.

He informed the commander that the Oshimili South Local Government Council Chairman, Dr Obi Ezenyili, had offered to provide office space for the agency.

The Asagba also hinted at allegations of compromise and complicity among security agencies, which may be contributing to the drug problem in the community.

He urged the NDLEA commander to take these concerns seriously and ensure that the agency maintained a high level of integrity.

Earlier in his remarks, Hamidu highlighted the challenges facing the agency, including the location of its headquarters in Ogwashi-Uku, which affects its response time to drug-related issues in Asaba.

He commended the Asagba for his efforts in addressing the drug problem and solicited his continued support in finding solutions to the agency’s logistics problems.

The state commander emphasised the importance of collaboration and community involvement in the fight against drug abuse.

He called on all stakeholders to work together to create a drug-free Delta State.