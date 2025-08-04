As inflation soars, fintech offers transparent trading alternative to emerging markets

By Esther Onyegbula

African fintech entrepreneur Kenny Farinloye is preparing to unveil FarloFX, a UK-regulated digital trading platform designed to serve retail traders in Africa and other underserved economies.

The platform, which is currently in development, aims to bridge the regulatory and infrastructural divide between advanced financial markets and emerging economies such as Nigeria, Kenya, Brazil, and Vietnam. Engineered with a mobile-first approach, local payment integrations, copy-trading tools, and ultra-fast execution capabilities, FarloFX targets the pressing challenges that retail and semi-professional traders face in volatile, underregulated environments.

The announcement comes on the heels of Farinloye’s recent recognition as an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI), the UK’s foremost professional body for the financial and investment profession. The accolade further positions him to bring global ethical and operational standards into fragmented markets where such structures are largely absent.

According to Farinloye, “This recognition by the CISI is more than just a credential. It reflects a commitment to bringing global financial standards into local contexts where traders are often left behind.”

FarloFX is being built in the UK using FCA-compliant frameworks and Tier-1 liquidity providers, ensuring that users in high-growth markets can access tools traditionally reserved for developed economies. The platform also incorporates robust compliance structures to boost user protection, trust, and market integrity.

The launch comes at a time of mounting economic instability in many emerging markets, where inflation, currency devaluation, and financial exclusion persist. By offering transparent and secure access to global FX and digital asset markets, FarloFX aims to provide users with alternative economic opportunities.

With over 3,000 users already on the waitlist, including institutional players and grassroots trading communities, FarloFX will begin phased beta testing ahead of a full rollout.

Farinloye, who also co-founded 1.2 Capital, a New York-based hedge fund and digital asset infrastructure firm, is part of a growing wave of African fintech leaders building globally aligned solutions to unlock economic value in underserved regions.

Industry analysts see the development of FarloFX as a significant step in embedding international standards into the future of retail trading in Africa and beyond.

