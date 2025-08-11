INEC Nationwide Continuous Voter Registration Exercise: A call to action for new and unregistered voters

By Paul James

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced to the general public that the 2025 Nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) will commence in August 2025. Online pre-registration will be available on the INEC website http://cvr.inecnigeria.org, starting August 18, 2025. In-person registration will take place at 811 centres across the 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs), in all 36 states, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). This will run from August 25, 2025, and will be open daily (Monday to Friday) from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

The commission will launch an online CVR Live Locator to help citizens find their registration centres nationwide. This locator will be accessible starting from August 17, 2025, which is one day before the CVR begins. You can access it at the following address: https://cvr.inecnigeria.org/locator.

The CVR exercise represents far more than a bureaucratic routine; it is a critical opportunity for consolidating Nigeria’s democracy. For those who have recently turned 18 and others who have never registered, this is your moment to step forward and claim your place in shaping the future of our country.

Voter apathy remains a significant problem in Nigeria. Despite a population of over 200 million, more than 93 million registered voters and a high rate of PVC (Permanent Voters Card) collection, the voter turnout of 27% in the 2023 presidential elections was among the lowest in the country’s history. This poor statistic is not merely a figure; it reflects disengagement, disillusionment, and sometimes disenfranchisement. However, refusing to participate only strengthens the very system that many young Nigerians criticise.

Registering to vote is the first and most basic expression of civic responsibility and is often seen as the first step toward participating in the electoral process. It serves as a gateway to have a voice in choosing their local, state, and national leaders. In Nigeria, where issues such as insecurity, unemployment, inflation, inadequate infrastructure, and corruption continue to impact daily life, participation in elections is one of the few means through which citizens can demand improvement and better governance.

For new voters, especially the millions of young Nigerians turning 18, this is not just a rite of passage; it is an important moment. It presents a unique opportunity to inject fresh energy, priorities, and perspectives into the political system. Youth make up more than 60% of Nigeria’s population. If even a fraction of this demographic registers and votes with the intention to effect the desired change, the political landscape can shift significantly.

It’s easy to dismiss voter registration with scepticism. Many believe the system is rigged or that their votes don’t count. But giving up only guarantees more of the same. Change does not happen by watching from the sidelines; it occurs when citizens, especially young people, demand accountability and engage with the process, regardless of how flawed it may seem. Having closely observed Nigeria’s elections for over two decades, I can confidently say that our electoral process is improving. Votes are starting to count, which is why those who oppose free and credible elections continue to resort to vote buying.

Recent advancements in electoral technology, along with the INEC’s initiatives to enhance accessibility and transparency in voter registration, provide a compelling reason to engage with the electoral process. The commission has implemented an online pre-registration platform, voter verification tools, the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), and the INEC Election Results Verification (IReV) platform. These measures are all steps towards a more credible election process.

To those who have not registered to vote or have recently turned 18: this is your moment. Take the initiative to register and encourage your peers to do the same. If you need to replace a lost or damaged voter registration card, update your voter information, or transfer your registration to a different polling unit, now is the time to act. Make sure to demand that INEC provides an efficient and fair registration process at all designated centers.

Civic participation starts with registering, but it doesn’t end there. Stay informed about the issues, learn about the candidates, ask questions, and when the time comes, make sure to vote.

This is more than just a call to action for political parties, civil society organisations, and citizen mobilisation initiatives, such as the National Orientation Agency (NOA). It is essential to ramp up voter mobilisation efforts by establishing hubs to assist new voters with pre-registration. These stakeholders should direct prospective voters to designated INEC registration centres to complete the process. Additionally, security agencies must ensure that INEC staff and registration centres are adequately secured to encourage greater participation.

Nigeria’s democracy will only be as strong as the number of people who are willing to engage with it. Let this voter registration drive be more than a statistical exercise. Let it be a movement. Let it be the moment when the next generation of Nigerians chooses not to sit back, but to stand up, for their future and for the country they want to live in.

Register. Engage. Vote. Your voice matters.

Paul James is a seasoned political affairs analyst. He advocates for electoral integrity, the promotion of civic engagement and inclusive democratic practices.