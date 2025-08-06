Artificial Intelligence takes centre stage at medical conference in Sokoto

…National Postgraduate Medical College Charts Future of Healthcare Innovation and AI Integration

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO – In a significant move towards revolutionizing Nigeria’s healthcare system, the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria (NPMCN) has commenced its 19th Annual Scientific Conference in Sokoto, spotlighting the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in transforming medical education and healthcare delivery.

Delivering his address ahead of the conference, Dr. Peter Ebeigbe, President of the College, emphasized the urgent need for Nigeria to transition from policy formulation to practical implementation, leveraging innovation, technology, and collaborative partnerships within both public and private healthcare sectors.

“The era of AI-driven healthcare is not just coming — it’s already here. Nigeria must not be left behind,” Dr. Ebeigbe declared. “Our focus is to ensure that our postgraduate medical education system adapts and evolves with global technological trends.”

He noted that the conference would provide a platform for experts to deliberate on integrating AI into medical training, diagnostics, treatment, and healthcare administration, aiming to strengthen the nation’s healthcare ecosystem.

While highlighting AI’s potential in early disease detection, precision medicine, robotic surgery, and predictive analytics, Dr. Ebeigbe also cautioned about the ethical, legal, and operational challenges it presents. He stressed the need for a sound policy framework and a collaborative approach to ensure safe and responsible AI integration.

According to him, another key objective of the conference is to explore ways to integrate the corporate health sector into postgraduate medical training, fostering a more holistic, inclusive, and tech-enabled healthcare workforce.

Radio Nigeria in Sokoto reported that the event has drawn a wide range of participants, including medical educators, AI researchers, policymakers, healthcare providers, and students—all united in developing actionable strategies to future-proof Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

One of the conference’s key highlights is a panel session focused on critically examining the benefits and risks of deploying AI in Nigeria’s health system, with a strong emphasis on data security, patient privacy, and diagnostic accuracy.

Experts are also expected to evaluate AI’s capacity to close healthcare gaps in rural and underserved areas through remote diagnostics and telemedicine, thereby reducing urban-rural disparities in access to quality care.

Dr. Ebeigbe called for increased investment in digital infrastructure, the development of ethical guidelines, and capacity-building initiatives for medical professionals, adding that collective effort from government, development partners, and technology firms is essential to implement context-specific, tech-driven health solutions.

As the conference progresses throughout the week, its resolutions are expected to influence national health policies, curriculum reforms, and strategic roadmaps for adopting cutting-edge technologies in the Nigerian healthcare system.