Art community mourns journalist and poet, Evelyn Osagie

By Prisca Sam-Duru

Tributes have continued to pour for late journalist, performance poet and cultural advocate, Evelyn Osagie who died on Sunday, August 17, 2025 after a brief illness.

Until her death, Evelyn, who left behind a legacy of creativity, advocacy, and unwavering dedication to the cultural space, was a senior correspondent and associate editor at The Nation Newspaper. The award-winning journalist was also a culture promoter, photographer, poet, spoken word performer and an advocate of women and children’s rights.

On the Arts and Culture beat, she distinguished herself as one of the country’s most consistent and passionate voices. Known for her insightful contributions and creative spirit, her reportages covered the works of artists, writers, performers, and cultural institutions, while also lending her voice to advocacy on women’s rights, civil rights, mental health, and children’s issues.

After she graduated from the University of Benin in 2003, late Evelyn joined The Nation Newspaper where she rose to the position of an Assistant Editor. Her exploits in journalism earned her the Beatrice Bassey Prize for Female Reporter of the Year at the Nigeria Media Merit Award (NMMA) IN 2015.

Since her demise, tributes have continued to pour in from writers, journalists, government officials, and colleagues who had been inspired by her work.

With deep sadness and sense of loss, the Art and Culture Writers Association of Nigeria (ACWAN) announced the untimely passing of its esteemed colleague and member, Evelyn Osagie.

In a statement signed by Chairman, Caretaker Committee Art and Culture Writers Association of Nigeria (ACWAN), Mr Tony Okuyeme, described late Evelyn Osagie as “A cherished voice and inspiring figure within our community. Osagie dedicated her life to celebrating and nurturing the arts, enriching our cultural landscape with her insightful writings, passionate advocacy, spoken word performances, and unwavering commitment.”

According to Okuyene, “Throughout her remarkable career, she touched the hearts of many, inspiring countless artists, writers, arts and culture enthusiasts, fostering a deep appreciation for the arts in various forms. Her legacy is one of creativity, kindness, and an enduring love for cultural expression.

“As we mourn this tremendous loss, we also honour Evelyn Osagie’s enduring contributions both as arts and culture writers and spoken word artiste.

Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and all those whose lives she touched.

We invite all members and supporters to join us in paying tributes as we remember a truly exceptional individual whose spirit will forever remain in our hearts. May Evelyn Osagie’s soul rest in perfect peace,” he added. ACWAN further noted that while her loss is deeply felt, her contributions as an arts and culture writer and spoken word artiste will continue to inspire.”

Also, the Society of Young Nigerian Writers (SYNW), in a statement signed by its President, Wole Adedoyin, described her death as a huge loss to Nigeria’s literary and cultural community. “She was a vibrant, upwardly mobile journalist whose passion for storytelling, advocacy, and the arts left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s media and cultural landscape,” the statement read.

The Lagos State Government through the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, expressed the pain of losing such a vibrant journalist suddenly. Omotosho described Evelyn as warm, friendly, and exceptionally talented. He noted that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu extended condolences to her family and colleagues at Vintage Press Ltd., publishers of The Nation. “She did her job with a unique display of talent and commitment that made her stand out among her peers,” Omotosho said, adding, “We pray for the repose of her soul and strength for her family to bear this great loss.”

In addition, colleagues in the art and culture space have been sending tributes to mourn and at the same time celebrate the legacy of hard work Evelyn left behind. While many recalled their last encounter with the late journalist, others described her career which combined journalism, poetry, advocacy, and photography as a bridge between Nigeria’s creative community and the wider public.

Evelyn Osagie’s story is one of service to the art community, women and children, and to humanity.

She will be remembered as a hardworking and dogged journalist, poet and a strong advocate of culture and a promoter of the rights of women and children.