Arochukwu Kingdom glows in splendour as Eze Eberechukwu Oji marks first coronation anniversary

L-R: Eze Ibom Isii, Mazi Emos Ngwu Okoro; His Eminence Eze Aro XI, Dr Eberechukwu Oji; and Mazi Okorafor Uro, Eze Ezeagwu

By Victor Otigbu

Arochukwu Kingdom witnessed a remarkable fusion of tradition, unity, and modern leadership as His Eminence, Eze Dr. Eberechukwu Oji, celebrated his first coronation anniversary as the 9th Eze Aro with a grand four-day event themed “Aro Renaissance: Consolidating Gains and Charting New Frontiers for Aro Kingdom Unity, Peace, and Development.”

Held from July 24–27, 2025, the celebration drew dignitaries from across Nigeria and beyond, showcasing the resilience, heritage, and forward-looking vision of the Arochukwu people under the reign of Eze Oji.

The festivities began with an interdenominational crusade at Aggrey Primary School Field, Ibom Arochukwu, where Christian faithful gathered in worship. Pastor Amass Ezekiel delivered a stirring sermon titled “Let There Be Light,” urging the people to embrace peace and spiritual renewal.

Eze Oji, in his address, declared that Arochukwu is under divine mercy and light, setting the tone for the unity and developmental agenda of his reign.

Complementing the spiritual gathering was a massive medical outreach, providing free healthcare services to over a thousand residents. The outreach offered diagnosis, medications, and eyeglasses, especially benefiting women, children, and the elderly.

On the second day, the Civic Centre Oror hosted the All-Aro National Conference—an assembly of Aros from within Nigeria and abroad. The event featured seven insightful paper presentations on topics ranging from cultural revival, tourism, political engagement, and conflict resolution.

Speakers including Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, Prof. Joseph Nwankwo, and Dr. Kanu Ohuche emphasized shared heritage, the need for increased political participation, and leveraging Aro tourism and dialect preservation as economic drivers.

The day concluded with a dinner where Eze Oji inaugurated four Development Committees focused on harnessing human capital and addressing key community challenges.

July 26 marked the peak of the celebration as Arochukwu hosted guests from across Nigeria—including traditional rulers and public figures. In a colourful display of pageantry and cultural pride, Eze Oji reaffirmed his commitment to progressive leadership.

Announcing the forthcoming launch of the Aro Kingdom Sovereign Wealth Fund, he outlined plans to invest in agriculture, tourism, and economic ventures to position Arochukwu as a South-East regional powerhouse. Through his Royal Care Empowerment Foundation (ROCARE), the monarch also pledged sustained support for the less privileged in healthcare, education, and economic empowerment.

One of the highlights of his reign, he noted, has been the reformation of the community’s justice system, strengthening grassroots conflict resolution and promoting peace.

The celebration concluded with a Sunday thanksgiving service at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Amannagwu Arochukwu, where Eze Oji also serves as pastor. Expressing gratitude for divine guidance, he reflected on the spiritual and cultural significance of his one-year reign, declaring: “Light has come, and peace has returned to Arochukwu.”

The anniversary was more than a royal milestone—it was a statement of cultural renaissance and collective purpose. From medical outreach to intellectual discourse and traditional pageantry, the event reflected the rebirth of a kingdom under a monarch rooted in faith, unity, and progressive ideals.

As Eze Oji enters his second year on the throne, the people of Arochukwu are poised to write a new chapter—one that honours their heritage while embracing innovation and inclusive growth.