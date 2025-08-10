Army neutralizes wanted terrorist commander in Rann, arrests suspects

… Recovers Weapons in Nationwide Operations

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the neutralisation of a wanted terrorist commander, Amirul Fiya, also known as Abu Nazir, in Rann, Borno State, during ongoing counter-terrorism operations across the country.

According to Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Lt. Col. Appolonia Anele, troops of 3 Battalion, deployed at Forward Operating Base Rann Kala in Balge Local Government Area, successfully repelled an attack by ISWAP/JAS insurgents on August 7, 2025.

“Following the engagement, troops conducting a follow-up operation at first light discovered the remains of three insurgents, including their commander, identified as Amirul Fiya. Indications at the scene suggested that several others sustained injuries and fled,” she stated.

Items recovered from the scene included an AK-47 rifle, an unexploded ordnance, two rocket-propelled grenades, and other materials of interest.

In a subsequent operation on August 9, troops working alongside the Civilian Joint Task Force and Hybrid Force discovered another insurgent’s remains and recovered a QJC 88-barrel gun, an anti-aircraft tripod, 20 rounds of 12.7mm x 108mm ammunition, a backpack, and a bicycle.

In Zamfara State, troops of 1 Brigade Combat Team 2, acting on credible intelligence, responded to terrorist activities along the Gusau–Kaura Namoda road in Unguwar Sariki Musulmi, Kaura Namoda LGA, on August 8. The swift response led to the rescue of two kidnapped individuals, who have since been reunited with their families.

Elsewhere, in Ebonyi State on August 9, troops of 24 Special Engineer Regiment intervened in a communal disturbance between Iyimagwu and Ekpomaka communities in Ikwo LGA. During the operation, the troops came under fire from an abandoned building and engaged in a defensive response, resulting in the neutralisation of an armed individual.

Recovered items from the scene included a G3 rifle, 50 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, 16 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, and four hand grenades.

Lt. Col. Anele reiterated the Nigerian Army’s commitment to protecting citizens and maintaining national security, emphasizing that operations would continue in collaboration with other security agencies to ensure peace across the country.