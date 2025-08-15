Army moves to strengthen combat readiness with new Special Forces School

By Evelyn Usman

The Nigerian Army has taken a major step towards boosting its combat preparedness with the foundation laying of the Special Forces School ,NASFS in Doma, Nasarawa State, yesterday .

Chief of Army Staff, COAS Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, who performed the ceremony, explained that the initiative was conceived to sharpen the skills of elite troops and prepare them for the complexities of unconventional warfare.

According to him, the facility represents “a legacy of excellence, bravery and sacrifice that will transform the Army’s training architecture and ensure its forces remain at par with global standards”.

Originally established in Buni Yadi, Yobe State, as part of efforts to counter insurgency in the North East, the Special Forces School as gathered,, was being relocated to Doma to provide an environment better suited for advanced, mission-specific training.

Accordingly, the Buni Yadi site will now serve as the Nigerian Army Acclimatisation Centre, dedicated to preparing personnel for the unique demands of operations in the region , the COAS hinted.

At the event, the COAS also commissioned two key projects : the headquarters of the 4 Special Forces Command and a modern Officers’ Mess. Both facilities, according to him, were designed to enhance operational efficiency, capacity building and personnel welfare, thereby improving the Army’s overall effectiveness.

Earlier in Lafia, Oluyede had paid a courtesy visit to the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, where he stressed the Army’s national character and its role in protecting citizens across diverse communities.

The governor commended the military’s efforts in stabilising the state, noting that agriculture and mining had continued to thrive in spite of security pressures.

The Doma ceremony was rounded off with a symbolic tree planting exercise and presentation of gifts to the COAS by the Andoma of Doma, in recognition of what was described as his “good leadership”.