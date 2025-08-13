Arewa Youth Assembly hails Tinubu for Maida’s reappointment as NCC boss

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna — The Arewa Youth Assembly has congratulated Dr. Aminu Maida on his reappointment as Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), following President Bola Tinubu’s announcement of the commission’s new board members.

In a statement signed by its Speaker, Mohammed Salihu Danlami, the group described Maida’s retention as a testament to his “unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, creativity, passion, and leadership” at the NCC, adding that the recognition was well deserved.

The group noted that since Maida’s initial appointment in October 2023, the NCC has achieved notable milestones, including the NIN-SIM linkage to enhance national security, designation of Critical National Infrastructure, Right of Way (RoW) charges waiver, youth empowerment and skills training, resolution of industry debts, data-driven regulation, transparency, and improved corporate governance.

“These achievements have spurred growth and investment, advanced technology, improved consumer satisfaction, and transformed the NCC’s operations,” the statement said.

The Assembly commended Maida’s leadership style, expressed optimism for continued progress under his tenure, and prayed for God’s guidance and protection for him in the years ahead.