Arco Marine launches new vessel, strengthens fleet capacity to power Nigeria’s oil production goals

ARCO Marine & Oilfield Services Ltd, a subsidiary of ARCO Group Plc, is proud to announce the launch of a newly commissioned Surfer vessel, the latest addition to its expanding marine fleet. This milestone event which took place on Thursday 7th Aug, marks a significant step in ARCO Marine’s fleet growth strategy and reflects the Group’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s offshore logistics capabilities.

With this launch, ARCO Marine now operates a fleet of 10 fully operational vessels—doubling its fleet size from just five in 2023. This vessel is the second delivered within the past two months, underscoring the momentum behind the company’s expansion drive.

ARCO Marine has an additional five vessels scheduled for delivery by 2026, bringing the fleet total to 15 vessels, in line with the Group’s long-term strategic vision.

“Our investment in this new vessel is not just about fleet expansion—it is about reinforcing Nigeria’s marine logistics infrastructure at a time when the nation is aggressively targeting increased oil production over the next five years,” said Capt. Isaac Esiekpe, Chief Operating Officer at ARCO Marine.

“We are proud to play our part in delivering safe, efficient, and reliable marine support to international and indigenous operators in Nigerian waters.”

The newly launched vessel is the product of ARCO Marine’s partnership with DAMIL Shipyards, a collaboration that continues to deliver modern, high-performance assets built to meet global safety, operational, and environmental standards.

This expansion reflects ARCO Group’s strategic commitment to operational excellence, local capacity development, and alignment with national energy objectives. As a wholly indigenous company with over 45 years in the Nigerian oil & gas sector, ARCO continues to build trust with global operators through its emphasis on quality, safety, and sustainable progress.

The vessel launch event was attended by key industry stakeholders, regulatory authorities, and representatives from the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), as well as the Nigerian Navy. ARCO Marine continues to lead by example in supporting Nigeria’s local content and energy infrastructure goals.

ARCO Marine & Oilfield Services Ltd ARCO Marine & Oilfield Services Ltd is a leading provider of marine logistics and offshore support services to Nigeria’s oil & gas industry. A subsidiary of ARCO Group Plc, the company offers a growing fleet of Surfer Vessels, security vessels, and offshore support vessels. With a focus on safety, compliance with regulatory frameworks, and operational efficiency, ARCO Marine serves international and domestic clients across West Africa’s offshore energy sector. ARCO Marine is an ISO 9001:2015 Certified Company.