Arba’een Trek: Crackdown on our members attracting global scrutiny – Shi’ites

Shiites

…demand release of 33 trekkers held in Keffi prison

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, also known as Shi’ites, have warned that the Federal Government’s handling of their annual Arba’een commemoration is drawing global attention.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, Sheikh Sidi Munir Sokoto, on behalf of the group, described the difficulties faced during the symbolic trek, which honours the martyrdom of Imam Husain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAWA).

The Arba’een trek, observed by millions of Shi’a Muslims worldwide, marks the 40th day after the Battle of Karbala in 61 AH (680 CE), where Imam Husain (AS) and his followers were killed.

In Nigeria, the commemoration has often faced disruptions. In both 2018 and 2024, security forces clashed with participants, resulting in casualties and arrests.

Sheikh Munir Sokoto noted that 33 members remain in Keffi Prison following the 2024 incident.

The group called for their release and urged the government to protect citizens’ rights to religious expression and peaceful assembly.

Despite the challenges, they remain committed to the Arba’een observance.

“Today, not only in Nigeria but also in Karbala, the Arba’een commemoration has become the largest human gathering on earth, with over 25 million people attending from across the world.

“We are aware that some people show antagonism towards our Arba’een trek on foot. However, we assure the public that, like in previous years, the trek is peaceful and does not obstruct the right of safe passage for other road users. No one should panic about our movement.

“No one is forced to join us; it is done out of free will and love for the family of the Prophet (S). We will stop at a point today and, insha Allah, continue tomorrow from where we stopped,” Sheikh Munir said.