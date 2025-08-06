Appcelerate: How Nigeria became world’s 6th largest App download market

…Records 320% data surge in two years

By Juliet Umeh

Nigeria has climbed to the 6th position globally in mobile app downloads, following a staggering 320 percent growth over the past two years.

Director of Google West Africa, Olumide Balogun, disclosed this at Google’s recent “Appcelerate” summit, noting that Nigeria’s digital activity is increasingly mobile-driven, with app usage and purchases across the continent projected to hit $1 billion by 2025. According to him, marketers in Nigeria cannot afford to ignore this trend.

Balogun described the surge as clear evidence of Nigeria’s evolving mobile-first economy and the growing role of smartphones in daily life. He noted that Nigerians now spend over four hours daily on their phones, with 80 percent of that time spent within mobile apps.

Balogun said: “This is no longer an emerging trend. It’s a defining shift in how businesses connect with audience.”

He pointed out that smartphone penetration across Africa is expected to reach 880 million users by 2030, while monthly mobile data usage is projected to triple. These shifts, he said, demand a new approach to digital strategy from Nigerian marketers and businesses.

“Marketers should stop separating web and app users. Today’s consumers move fluidly between channels,your marketing must reflect that unified journey,” he added.

Balogun emphasized that app users tend to be more loyal and higher-spending, presenting businesses with a golden opportunity to build long-term value. He also highlighted that mobile apps are a rich source of first-party data, crucial for personalized and privacy-conscious marketing.

He encouraged businesses to leverage tools like Google Analytics 4 and Web to App Connect to better track and optimize the user journey, from ad click to in-app conversion.

“App campaigns powered by machine learning have already delivered over 10 billion installs globally,” he noted, underscoring their effectiveness in driving both downloads and user engagement.

Balogun also spotlighted YouTube’s role in engaging Nigeria’s mobile-first population, citing a 55 percent rise in local viewership and the platform’s growing influence among Gen Z, content creators, and gamers.

“The real growth opportunity lies in meeting consumers where they already are, on their phones, inside their apps, and engaged with content that matters to them,” he stated.