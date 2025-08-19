Apostle Joshua Selman shakes New York with miracles

Apostle Joshua Selman, founder of Koinonia Global, made history in New York as thousands gathered for a crusade marked by undeniable miracles, signs, and wonders. From healings to supernatural breakthroughs, worshippers were left in awe of God’s power.

In his fiery sermon, Selman declared: “Never look down on people, because the one you despise today may be the vessel God uses to save nations tomorrow.” His message resonated especially with the youth, many describing the night as a “spiritual awakening for America.”

Nigerians React

Social media has been buzzing with reactions from Nigerians celebrating the move of God:

• @King_Jide01: “This is nothing but the mighty hand of God 🙌🏽. America is on fire for Jesus through Apostle Selman.”

• @AdaObi_Official: “Indeed, the Almighty is with this man. That’s my father in the Lord right there! 🔥”

• @TosinSpeaks: “If it’s not Apostle Selman, it’s not him! See the multitudes in New York for Christ.”

Clips from the crusade continue to go viral under captions like “God’s Wonders in New York” and “A Night of Glory.”

One thing is clear: New York witnessed a night where heaven touched earth.