APC’s by-election win reflects Uba Sani’s inclusive governance — Commissioner

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA — The Kaduna State Commissioner for Information, Malam Ahmed Maiyaki, has described the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s victory in the Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency by-election as a reflection of Governor Uba Sani’s inclusive and people-oriented leadership.

Speaking to journalists following the announcement of results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Maiyaki said the APC’s win in Chikun/Kajuru — along with victories in Zaria Kewaye and Basawa State Assembly constituencies — signaled growing public confidence in the current administration.

“This victory is both historic and symbolic,” he said, noting that Chikun/Kajuru had previously resisted APC’s advances until the recent by-election.

According to official INEC figures, the APC polled 34,580 votes in Chikun/Kajuru, defeating the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which garnered 11,491 votes. The African Democratic Congress (ADC) scored 3,477 votes, while the Social Democratic Party (SDP) received 142 votes.

Maiyaki credited the win to Governor Uba Sani’s grassroots-focused approach, including road construction, improvements in healthcare and education, and efforts to enhance security.

“The people have spoken — they want progressive leadership. The outcome of this election shows that Kaduna residents believe in the governor’s inclusive governance style,” he said.

He added that the victory has not only expanded the APC’s presence into new areas but also strengthened the party’s position ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“Chikun and Kajuru are no longer opposition enclaves. The APC’s grip on Kaduna’s future is becoming stronger by the day,” Maiyaki stated.